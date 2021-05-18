On Monday, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey released the first trailer for their upcoming Apple TV+ series about mental health, The Me You Can’t See. During the trailer, which features interviews with Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and more, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in a black-and-white T-shirt with the phrase “Raising The Future” written on it. Her shirt, by U.K. fashion brand Mère Soeur, speaks to “the greatest and hardest job you'll ever have,” motherhood, according to the brand’s website. It is also still available for $42.
Mére Soeur’s designer Carrie Anne Roberts took to Instagram to share her delight over seeing the Duchess of Sussex wearing a piece from her brand. “If you know how my brand started and why then you’ll understand why I shed a small happy tear just now,” she wrote alongside a screengrab of the trailer. (Mère Soeur, which translates to mother-sister, celebrates motherhood in its many forms.)
In addition to Markle’s “Raising The Future” shirt, which also comes in black, lavender, and pink, as well as in crewneck form, Mére Soeur also sells tote bags, beanies, coffee mugs, and pillowcases. Roberts also designs clothing for kids, with phrases like “The Future” and “Necessary Acts of Rebellion,” printed on onesies and T-shirts.
If the past is any indication, the T-shirt won’t be available for much longer now that Markle’s been spotted in it. In fact, as we speak, sizes are selling out. Shop Markle’s T-shirt, as well as a few of Roberts’ other designs, below.
