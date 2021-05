On Monday, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey released the first trailer for their upcoming Apple TV+ series about mental health, The Me You Can’t See . During the trailer, which features interviews with Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and more, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in a black-and-white T-shirt with the phrase “Raising The Future” written on it. Her shirt, by U.K. fashion brand Mère Soeur, speaks to “the greatest and hardest job you'll ever have,” motherhood, according to the brand’s website. It is also still available for $42.