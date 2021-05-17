What’s Going On With Olivia Munn & John Mulaney?

Just days after confirming that his marriage to Anne Marie Tendler had come to an end, John Mulaney’s love life has a surprising new update that involves a fellow celebrity — and longtime crush.
On Monday, May 10, sources close to Mulaney and his wife revealed that the couple had separated with the intention of legally ending their marriage. The announcement came after almost seven years together, and Tendler’s official statement on the matter hinted that splitting up wasn’t exactly her idea.
“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said in her statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”
Mulaney’s side kept things short and succinct, stating that the comedian would be focusing on his career and his ongoing recovery from substance abuse and addiction. However, it looks like Mulaney is also spending his time with a new love interest, one Olivia Munn.
An insider told PEOPLE that Mulaney is romantically involved with the Love, Wedding, Repeat actress and that the relationship is quite new.
“This is very new, they're taking it slowly," said the source. "They met at church in Los Angeles."
The friendly connection turned romance reportedly started several years ago, but for Munn, it seems ike unexpected, but happy, turn of events because she has been a Mulaney fan for years. In 2015, the actress told HuffPost Live that she had fangirled over him after meeting him (and then-fiancée Tendler) at a mutual friend's wedding.
"We were at a wedding together and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancè want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?” Munn recalled.
“At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like ‘So you having fun?’” she continued. “I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”
Her fandom didn't lead anywhere except towards friendship at the time — and Munn joked that Mulaney had even curved her friendly emails — but years later, it looks like fate might have brought them together in a different way.