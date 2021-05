The 13 Most Anticipated Netflix Summer Movies Of 2021

But, with so many new movies being released on Netflix, what are the best ones to watch? To help you out in your movie-watching journey, we've narrowed down some of the most anticipated films to hit the streaming service this summer, along with some smaller films that shouldn't be overlooked. Because while you've probably heard a lot about the fact that a gender-swapped She's All That remake is coming (titled He's All That, naturally), you may not have heard of an Indian film about a teenage skateboarder (Skater Girl) or a Brazilian comedy about an influencer getting her party on after a bad breakup (Carnaval).