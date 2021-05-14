Last week, while boarding a plane in Colorado Springs, Dr. Jill Biden was photographed with a brown Valentino bag. As pointed out by CNN White House Correspondent Kate Bennett, the Garavani Rockstud tote featured hand-painted drawings of the U.S. First Lady’s First Dogs, Major and Champ. The addition of the two German Shepherds, who marked the return of White House pets after a four-year hiatus, made the already chic accessory tenfold more covetable, not to mention personal. The leather bag also showcased Dr. Biden’s initials in white letters.
The First Lady’s tote was illustrated by Riccardo Cusimano, as part of Valentino’s Pet-à-Porter collection that allows shoppers to customize the totes with a painting of their four-legged friend(s).
There to celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Fort Carson, an Army base, Dr. Biden paired her custom bag with a regal purple skirt suit, with a white blouse underneath, and tan heels. She accessorized with a light pink, satin-y face mask, pearl stud earrings, and a green, flower-shaped brooch that she pinned to the lapel of her jacket.
That same day, she also traveled to Nevada, to surprise Las Vegas educator Juliana Urtubey with the award for 2021 National Teacher of the Year, as well as to attend a National Nurses Day event at University Medical Hospital, thus making her Valentino carry-on a travel must-have.
If Valentino isn’t in your budget — the custom Rockstud totes start at $1,900 USD — fashion brand STAUD also can customize its best-sellers the Mini Moon Bag ($350) and the Shirley PVC tote ($310 USD), among others, with your pup’s face on them.
