Paris Hilton Reveals The Truth Behind Her Infamous “Stop Being Poor” Shirt

The image was reportedly debunked by some people a few months after it first circulated on the internet, but the fake has still been associated with the entrepreneur for 16 years. Ever since the edited photo first went viral, Hilton assumed that the image had been tweaked by the paparazzi, but on May 3, a Twitter user named @16pxl outed themselves as the person who photoshopped the original photo. "LMAO omg paris hilton made a tik tok abt the shirt i photoshopped," they wrote.