Keke Palmer has been nothing short of an open book on social media, especially when it comes to her beauty experiences. In December, the actress opened up to her 10.4 million Instagram followers about having polycystic ovarian syndrome, and the effects the condition has had on her skin. "Polycystic ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life, and I had no idea," Palmer wrote. "My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed."
Palmer revealed that she tried various solutions for her acne, including Accutane and changing her diet, and she even recalled the painful moment a doctor suggested a measles vaccine. Since her candid post, the star has continued to take her supporters on her skin-care journey, posting an acne-coverage makeup tutorial and providing an encouraging update on her Instagram this morning. "It's taken me quite some time to get here," Palmer wrote next to a side-by-side photo showing a recent image of her skin. "In my Virgo eyes there is still much more to be done, but I can't tell you how much this progress has meant to me."
Palmer, who became the first-ever creative advisor for Refinery29 Unbothered this week, shared that the biggest lesson she's learned thus far is that only you get to decide what's best for you. "No one can do that for us! Not a doctor, not a pastor, not anybody," she wrote. "It wasn't until I started taking what I heard and paying attention to how it affected me that I started to see progress."
Palmer's sound advice got love from her friends and supporters alike, who complimented her journey and, of course, asked her to drop her secrets. "LOOKING GOOD! Can't wait to hear what you've been doing!" celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson said. "Look at that progress! Whatever you are doing is working! You have gorgeous skin!!!! Always have. Even when it's misbehaving. Thank you for sharing your journey… I relate, and I love you!" actress Logan Browning commented.
Palmer's photos are proof of the power of trusting your body's process, and it's even more evidence of how refreshing transparency is — no matter where you are on your skin-care journey.