Apparently, Questlove didn't get the memo since he showed up on the red carpet wearing Crocs. Or maybe he nailed the dress code. Rather than opt for any pair of gardening shoes , Questlove brought out a pair in gold and paired it with an all-black ensemble that screamed evening wear. Not to mention, it was only four years ago that Balenciaga sent Crocs down the runway in Paris. Plus, gold was the biggest color trend of the night