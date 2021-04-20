Katie Holmes Celebrates Suri’s 15th Birthday In Sweet Tribute

Want to feel old? As of April 18, Suri Cruise, daughter of exes Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, is 15-years-old. That means she's grown enough to start balancing chemical equations — to start think vaguely about college. She's old enough to get her learner’s permit in some states.
Her mother is apparently just as baffled as we are, and posted a series of photos of her daughter through the years on Instagram.
In the first black-and-white image, a young Suri is sitting in a kitchen with two boys, and in the next two photos, she’s hugging her mother.
"Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘," Holmes wrote in the caption. "I can't believe you are already 15!"
While Holmes is usually private about her family and hardly ever posts about them on social media, she offers the public rare peek every year on her daughter’s birthday.
Last year, Holmes shared a photo of a floral decoration in honor of Suri's birthday, as well another image of her daughter from behind, wearing a flower crown. "💕 Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! 💕 I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕."
Later in the year, Holmes wrote an essay for Vogue Australia's November issue, and opened up about the impact the pandemic had on her relationship with her daughter. "Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen," she wrote. "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."
Since her divorce from Tom in 2012, Holmes has basically been raising Suri as a single mom. In 2019, she opened up in a rare interview about how she's felt as if she and her daughter have aged alongside one another. "I was happy to become a mum in my twenties," she told Elle UK. "It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."
*Wipes tear* They — Suri and her mother — grow up so fast!