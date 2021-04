Kate Middleton’s Jewelry At Prince Philip’s Funeral Honored The Queen & Princess Diana

The four-row pearl-diamond choker was designed by Garrard and made with pearls that were gifted to the Queen by the Japanese government in the 1970s, according to The Court Jeweller . In 1982, shortly after Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles, the Queen loaned the necklace to her new daughter-in-law, who wore it to a state visit with Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands at Hampton Court Palace in London. Like Middleton, she paired the choker with the diamond-pearl earrings, which were made using pearls that were a wedding gift from the Hakim of Bahrain to the Queen in 1947.