Around this time last year, Viola Davis was scheduled to begin shooting a movie in Toronto when public-health officials enforced stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19. Like many of us, the Academy Award-winning actress couldn't have anticipated the profound impact the pandemic would have on her life and perspective, but she opened up about it in a recent interview with Refinery29. "This time has been about refocusing on all of the things that are important to me," Davis says. "I've had all this time to focus on really taking in my daughter, being present and not being so busy, appreciate life and health, and really using my home for the first time."