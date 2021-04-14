Get Ready To “Crave” The New White Castle x Telfar Uniform Collab

White Castle isn't just serving up hamburgers, it's serving up fashion looks, too. And it's all thanks to White Castle's new collaboration with Telfar.
In honour of the fast-food chain's 100th birthday, designer Telfar Clemens, known for his covetable Shopping Bag, is putting his own stamp on the company's uniforms — again. In 2017, Telfar designed uniforms for White Castle team members, but, this time, he's expanded the range, creating four new designs for the square burger joint's 10,000 employees. The new line includes T-shirts, polos, aprons, and visors. At the request of team members, Clemens also designed a durag, marking the first time the hair accessory is being offered as part of the official uniform, according to the company's press release.
The designs feature White Castle's signature gothic font and royal blue hue (though workers will have colour options including light blue and black). To mark the momentous occasion for the makers of the Crave Case, some of the tops read “100 years and counting."
To launch the new White House x Telfar uniforms, employees from various chains from Telfar's hometown of New York City were asked to model the looks as part of a portrait series shot by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. But Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle, made it clear that these uniforms look just as good off-duty.
“Telfar has taken our uniform to a new place," Richardson said in a statement, "creating something that’s distinctive, attractive and comfortable, and something our team members will feel great in whether they’re at work or hanging out with friends and family."
Of course, the next question is, "Can I get some of those?" Well, kind of. Right now, non-employees can get their hands on a limited-edition White Castle collection that Telfar designed in connection with the uniform launch. Hats, hoodies, durags, and T-shirts are available to buy with proceeds going to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Liberty and Justice Fund, which provides bail to imprisoned minors.
While this may seem like an unexpected collab, Telfar's relationship with White Castle goes way back. In 2015, the brand asked the fast-food chain to sponsor its show at New York Fashion Week. White Castle did — and even hosted an afterparty at its Time Square restaurant. “White Castle supported us before our success and we consider them family," Telfar’s creative director Babak Radboy said in a press release. "It’s still the only thing open after midnight in Telfar’s hood—seeing our uniforms there means something to us, and so we take it personally."