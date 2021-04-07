Rihanna’s Going-Out Look Included A Leather Blazer & Sheer Pants

Rihanna is on a street style roll. Over the last month, the singer-designer has been debuting impeccable look after impeccable look. What makes them superior? For every one, she seamlessly combines a mix of new, covetable pieces by the likes of Celine's Hedi Slimane and Rick Owens and older, vintage finds from brands like Tom Ford-era Gucci.
On Monday, Rihanna went and did it again, debuting a monochrome brown look while in NYC to celebrate her mother's birthday. Specifically, she wore a brown, leather blazer with matching leather gloves, see-through brown pants, and white heels. Not only is it a chic going-out ensemble, but it’s the perfect transitional weather look for the remainder of this confusing spring-to-summer weather, with the leather jacket chill-proof and the pants breathable. (Tip: Lose the gloves and swap out the leather blazer for a similar style made of cotton or linen once the temperature rises above 60 degrees to take this look well into the summer.)
Once again, Rihanna plucked pieces from different brands, with her blazer being from Saint Laurent’s most recent runway collection and the gloves from Bottega Veneta's current line. Her white heels, called the Amber, are from The Attico and are currently in stock (but only if you’re a lucky size 35), and her necklace is David Yurman. Of course, we don’t all have the Savage x Fenty founder’s fashion connections, making it tricky to get our hands on the same kinds of designer duds. That doesn’t mean we can’t recreate it for less, though.
Below, shop some affordable alternatives to Rihanna’s monochrome look.
