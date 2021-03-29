Chrissy Teigen Calls This Look Her “Midlife Crisis Hair”

In the past week, Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter, launched her plant-based home-cleaning line in collaboration with Kris Jenner, and still found time to have a midlife crisis. Well, not exactly — but the model and cookbook author did reveal a new, temporary look she called her "midlife crisis hair."
In an Instagram post, Teigen showed off waist-length silver-blue hair, which she wore to the taping of an upcoming project with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. "This man, one of the most brutally funny people I've ever met, didn't say a word about my mid-life crisis hair for the entire taping," Teigen wrote alongside a photo with Maniscalco and his wife, Lana Gomez.
Advertisement
In another Instagram post, Teigen gave fans a closer look at her icy hair, which she makes clear is very much a wig. "Trust me it's my midlife lol," she captioned the clip of her tucking the silvery hair behind one ear.
Teigen has switched up her hair a few times over the past several months: In January, she wore lavender hair in a similar center-parted, nearly waist-length style. Just before the holidays, she made a case for "The Rachel" haircut, then added extensions to make the colour a ombré honey blonde.
Like most bouts of aging-related anxiety, Teigen's metallic wig came and went, and she's already back to her signature caramel-brown colour. The good news is that, at 35, the star still hasn't hit the halfway point of the average life expectancy for a woman in the United States — so there's no reason she has to commit to just one midlife-crises hairstyle.