For 36 Hours Only, You Can Buy The Telfar Bag Of Your Dreams

Telfar's Bag Security Program is back. For the second time โ€” and after many took to Twitter this week to share their grievances about not getting their hands on a chocolate Telfar bag before they sold out during the latest drop โ€” the New York-based brand is ensuring that everyone who wants a bag will get one. According to a tweet posted by the brand on Thursday, from 9:00am EST on March 30 to 9:00pm EST on March 31, shoppers can secure a Telfar bag โ€” "any bag, any size, any colour โ€”" on shop.telfar.net. Once you order, the brand will make your bag custom. Shipments are guaranteed to arrive between July 15 and September 15, and yes, you can pay with Klarna.