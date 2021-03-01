When Tiffany Haddish chopped her hair into a buzzcut on Instagram Live last July, she promised fans she'd still be fine as fuck — and she's kept that vow ever since. Haddish has been proudly rocking her shorter style for months, but she switched things up a little more at the 2021 Golden Globes.
The comedian hit the red carpet with her curls dyed blonde, her first dramatic colour change since her big chop. Celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher was responsible for Haddish's honey-blonde curls for tonight's event, and used Sh-Rd Protein Cream and Red Ginseng Activating Shampoo to sculpt her hair. "It’s Golden Globes so why not give the people some color 😉 ," Christopher wrote in a BTS look of his client. "I’m in love with the colour and the cut, how do you all feel about it?"
Haddish's new hair colour perfectly complimented her bronze-coloured gown, and Twitter was instantly flooded with love from her fans of her look. Meanwhile, the actress took to her own Instagram Story to flaunt her style. "Don't know if I like it, but I'm into it," she said, showing off her hair and matching golden makeup by Ernesto Casillas. For the record, Tiffany, we're very into it too.
