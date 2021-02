Amanda Gorman’s Time Dress Mirrored Her Inauguration Look

According to Time, Erizku wanted the portrait of Gorman in her Aliétte gown to be an “indirect nod" to Maya Angelou. In the portrait, Gorman is holding a birdcage, a reference to the birdcage ring she wore at the Inauguration — a gift from Oprah — and Angelou's poem, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” Erizku told Time . “It needed a layer of depth that only poetry can explain,” he said. During the interview, Gorman and Obama, too, talked about the poet and civil rights activist; like Angelou and President Biden, Gorman has had difficulty with her speech in the past. “I could not say certain sounds, like r, so I would be saying things like poetwee or dolla,” she told Obama. “For a long time, I looked at it as a weakness. Now I really look at it as a strength.”