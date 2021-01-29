Netflix’s Brand New Feature Wants You To Get Some Sleep

Let’s be honest: once you get completely lost in your favourite show, it’s hard to find your way back to reality. “I’ll just see if Daphne and Simon work it out on Bridgerton” quickly turns into hours glued to your couch. And who among us hasn’t woken up to find the TV still on and autoplaying the 1,000th episode of Bake-Off?
Enter Netflix’s newest Timer feature. The goal, according to the Netflix Gods themselves, is “to give viewers more control of their day and their Netflix experience," which is very nice, thank you.
Here’s how it works: As you play your favourite TV show or movie on your mobile device, you will see a clock icon in the upper right corner of your screen labeled “Timer.” Click on it, select 15, 30, 45 minutes or “Finish Show,” and that’s it. When the timer runs out, it’ll let you know that it’s time to go spend quality time with someone other than Peter Kavinsky.
Advertisement
It has a couple of uses depending on your needs and lifestyle, but it’s especially handy for parents who want to allow their kids to watch just one more episode before bed.
Right now, the Timer feature is in a global test phase available only on Android mobile devices for adult profiles. Netflix will extend it to all users only if those people find it useful. The feature will be available starting January 29.
Like any good relationship, it’s important to want the other person to have healthy habits. That's why Netflix just wants you to get some rest. And find out what happens on Bridgerton.