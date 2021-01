Trump’s Last Words As President? “Have A Good Life”

Another thing he left out: any mention of incoming President Joe Biden . His only mention of the next administration was that they had the potential to do well because he did so well before them. Trump did attempt a joke about him saying, “ I hope they don’t raise your taxes ... But if they do, I told you so.” He also encouraged his supporters to credit him for the future success of the stock market. “You’re going to see incredible numbers start coming in if everything is sort of left alone,” Trump said. “You’re going to see some incredible things happening. Remember us when you see these things happening if you would. Remember us.”