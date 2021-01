Dr. Levine has not been exempt from enduring transphobia while working as a health care professional, either. Due to her high-profile position leading Pennsylvania’s pandemic response, she has frequently faced targeted anti-transgender harassment and abuse online. In July of 2020, she took a stance against the transphobia she was facing online: "While these individuals may think that they are only expressing their displeasure with me, they are, in fact hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment," she said during a conference, as well as on her Twitter . "Your actions perpetuate the spirit of intolerance and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals, and specifically transgender individuals … To perpetrators of these actions, if your apologies are sincere, then I accept them. But an apology is the beginning, not the end, of the conversation.”