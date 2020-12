Billie Eilish Is Saying Goodbye To Her Green Hair

It's official: The neon-green hair we've come to associate with singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is on its way out. When she arrived to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles last year, we took her new style— a mullet with green roots — in stride, figuring it was just another level of the star's creative expression. But when TMZ asked Eilish about the look, she cleared up any confusion by explaining it was the result of a dye job that went south. "That sh--t is not on purpose though. I'm growing that s--- out," she said at the time.