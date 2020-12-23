Billie Eilish Is Saying Goodbye To Her Green Hair

It's official: The neon-green hair we've come to associate with singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is on its way out. When she arrived to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles last year, we took her new style— a mullet with green roots — in stride, figuring it was just another level of the star's creative expression. But when TMZ asked Eilish about the look, she cleared up any confusion by explaining it was the result of a dye job that went south. "That sh--t is not on purpose though. I'm growing that s--- out," she said at the time.
On Monday, Eilish took to Instagram to tell fans that she has plans to change her hair once her documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, debuts on Apple TV in February 2021. Eilish isn't a stranger to trying different colours; before her Grinch green and black, she rocked platinum blonde, a pastel blue with dark roots, and a purplish ash gray. As fans wait to watch the documentary that tracks her life through montages of her childhood and present-day highlights like her receiving her driver's permit, they'll be anticipating the new style Eilish says will mark "the end of an era," as she said on Instagram.
This year has thrown us all so many curveballs, and starting anew in 2021 with a fresh hairstyle, cut, or colour might be one of the best ways to kick off the new year with a little less baggage.