Here’s What Everyone Complaining About AOC’s $58 “Tax The Rich” Sweatshirt Missed

This feud, though, has nothing to do with a sweatshirt, of course. Rather, it’s far more likely that the launch was simply used as an excuse to take credibility away from the congresswoman — and her plans to #MakeBillionairesPay through the use of higher taxes. But, what many of her opponents got wrong was that her plans aren’t for people who can afford to pay $60 for a sweatshirt to support a like-minded politician. As she pointed out in a 2019 tweet , her “tax the rich” pleas are more pointed at the “nesting-doll yacht rich” than doctors or lawyers. “For-profit prison rich. Betsy DeVos, student-loan-shark rich. Trick-the-country-into-war rich. Subsidizing-workforce-w-food-stamps rich.” It’s not a long list, but rather a handful of mega-billionaires in the U.S. who reside in the same country as people living in abject poverty.Even so, many people hear “higher taxes” and panic.