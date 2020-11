No, Trump Can’t Pardon Himself — Here’s Why

Because of this, we are actually asking the wrong question: It's not about whether Trump can pardon himself , but whether he can grant himself a pardon. This may sound like the exact same question but bear with us. According to context clues from the text of the Constitution and the word’s meaning at the time it was written, the answer is no. He cannot pardon himself. The president only has the power to grant pardons. For context, the same word appears multiple times in various clauses of the Constitution. Every time the word appears, "grant" is a transmissive term meaning it is from one entity to another, reports The Atlantic . It is not used reflexively as in “to grant oneself” a pardon — it is always used interpersonally.