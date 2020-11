It's also obvious that the second reversal comes conveniently as Trump continues to refuse to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. He and his campaign still cite unproven allegations about widespread voter fraud in the hopes to somehow move the results in his favor. Trump swears he will not back down even if this is his strongest piece of evidence, and lawsuits will continue to be shut down due to a lack of proof . It’s just a matter of how long it will take for Trump and his supporters to stop seeing what they want to see and look at what is proven or disproven with evidence.