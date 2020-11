After Attacking Joe Biden, Megyn Kelly Asks People To Care About The Feelings Of Trump Voters

But this shouldn't come as any surprise to us: the same pundits, reporters, and GOP members who worked so hard to elect Trump, one of the most volatile leaders in American history, will, of course, try to protect his feelings now. But continuing to contest the results of the election seems less about ensuring a free and fair governing (especially considering that all of Trump’s voter fraud claims have failed to make any legal headway ), and more about perpetuating a made-up attack on white conservatives. Much like Kelly losing her NBC show, the GOP losing the presidency is really just a consequence of the party's own actions. And the majority of this country has had enough.