Trump & Biden’s Pre-Election Tweets Are Certainly Different. Let’s Compare!

The hard truth is that our economy wasn't working for folks long before this crisis. It's why we can't just go back to the way things were — we have to build back better.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 2, 2020
Here's how we'll do it: https://t.co/rt5RD9Fdi0
Donald Trump sees the world from Park Avenue.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 2, 2020
I see it from where I came from: Scranton, Pennsylvania.
It's why I'll fight every day as president to make this country work for middle class and low-income Americans — not just the wealthy and well-connected.
Climate change isn't a hoax –– it's a threat to millions of Americans like Velma and Amirah.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 2, 2020
We have to vote out Donald Trump tomorrow and take urgent action to combat this crisis. pic.twitter.com/Lg9fvFlVg9
We have more Cases because we have more Testing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020
“No President in history has done more for OHIO than President Trump.”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020
Every corrupt force in American life that betrayed you and hurt your are supporting Joe Biden: The failed establishment that started the disastrous foreign wars; The career politicians that offshored your industries & decimated your factories; The open borders lobbyists...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020
The Depraved Swamp have been trying to stop me – because they know I don’t answer to THEM – I answer only to YOU. Together, we will defeat the corrupt establishment, we will DETHRONE the failed political class, we will drain the Washington Swamp & we will SAVE THE AMERICAN DREAM!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020