Celebrities Are Making Hot Pink Political On Instagram

“We’re evolving beyond that thinking, now embracing that fashion serves as a powerful tool for women to establish a strong presence and let it be known that we are to be seen and heard in rooms where decisions are being made,” she says. “The pieces that you wear have the ability to carry a meaning far beyond the label, serving as a vehicle of expression for who you are, what you represent, and what you want heard.” With this in mind, celebrities are using the collection to make more than a fashion statement — by sending a political message. “We’re building a powerful, diverse, women-led future where justice is real,” wrote Kerry Washington in a caption alongside photos of her in her Argent x Supermajority suit.