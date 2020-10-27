Celebrities Are Making Hot Pink Political On Instagram

We’re just a week from the U.S. election, but polling places for early voting and dropboxes for mail-in ballots are already filling up with people ready to make sure their votes count — including celebrities, all of whom are dressing for the occasion. Thus far, we’ve seen Jennifer Aniston drop off her ballot wearing a blue sweatsuit and a lace face mask, Zoë Kravitz mail in her ballot in a slouchy beanie and an off-white hoodie, and Blake Lively, in photoshopped heels and pink, wide-leg jeans, ship her and Ryan Reynolds’ ballots off to be counted. But even prior to last week, fashion A-listers ranging from Zoe Deutch to Ashley Graham made fashion statements in matching hot pink suits as they encouraged people to vote.
Mandy Moore posed in her backyard wearing the suit in question with black pumps and matching lipstick; Kerry Washington paired hers with mirrored sunglasses, pearl earrings, and equally vibrant pink heels; while America Ferrera got dolled up in Euphoria-inspired eye makeup, which she wore with the suit, white slip-on sneakers, and a T-shirt that read, “Superwoman. Superhero. Superstar. Superpower. Supermajority.” Busy Phillips, Debra Messing, Deepica Mutyala, Amber Tamblyn, Michelle Kwan, and more were also seen donning the bright pink co-ord. Of course, nothing about the surge in suiting was accidental.
The culprit: Argent — the women’s workwear brand and a favourite of Hillary Clinton's during the 2016 election — and its recent collaborative collection with Supermajority — a members-only organization where women from different backgrounds come together to fight for a more equitable future. In October, the powerhouse duo launched a campaign titled “Ambition Suits You” centered around the fact that in 2020, women make up more than half of the people — and, hopefully going by those numbers, voters — in the United States. “Women are voting, and we are an unstoppable force for good,” Cecile Richards, a co-founder of Supermajority, tells Refinery29. To spread the word and encourage women around the country to vote, the two brands came together to create a four-piece hot pink collection, which includes, yes, the can't-miss suit, as well as the aforementioned Super Stacked T-shirt and a pack of pins to attach to it.
The bright pink suit, which is included in Argent’s Election Collection, marks the brand’s first-ever foray into extended sizing. (Despite currently being on backorder, it's available in sizes 0 to 24.) The proceeds for every sale of it will go toward Supermajority’s mission of emboldening women to “unapologetically give a voice to the issues that matter most to them and step into their collective power,” according to the release. It’s no wonder so many celebrities are in full support. (Others involved in the Ambition Suits You campaign include Sophia Bush, Zoe Saldana, Noor Tagouri, Katie Couric, Amy Schumer, Brooklyn Decker, and Meena Harris.) “This collection celebrates women embracing their ambition and their power,” Richards says. “Seeing women across the country wearing this beautiful pink suit and their Supermajority T-shirts as they head to the polls to vote says it all.”
“Argent and Supermajority share a mission of advancing gender equity and building a women-led future,” Sali Christeson, the founder and CEO of Argent, tells Refinery29. “In this high-stakes moment for women, we wanted to lean into our collective femininity and celebrate our ambition — owning pink as our gender identifier, but leveraging a bold shade that communicates both playfulness and power.” According to Christeson, women have previously wrestled with two choices: To embrace their femininity or blend in with their male counterparts.
“We’re evolving beyond that thinking, now embracing that fashion serves as a powerful tool for women to establish a strong presence and let it be known that we are to be seen and heard in rooms where decisions are being made,” she says. “The pieces that you wear have the ability to carry a meaning far beyond the label, serving as a vehicle of expression for who you are, what you represent, and what you want heard.” With this in mind, celebrities are using the collection to make more than a fashion statement — by sending a political message. “We’re building a powerful, diverse, women-led future where justice is real,” wrote Kerry Washington in a caption alongside photos of her in her Argent x Supermajority suit.