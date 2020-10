Celebrities Are Making Hot Pink Political On Instagram

The culprit: Argent — the women’s workwear brand and a favourite of Hillary Clinton's during the 2016 election — and its recent collaborative collection with Supermajority — a members-only organization where women from different backgrounds come together to fight for a more equitable future. In October, the powerhouse duo launched a campaign titled “Ambition Suits You” centered around the fact that in 2020, women make up more than half of the people — and, hopefully going by those numbers, voters — in the United States. “Women are voting, and we are an unstoppable force for good,” Cecile Richards, a co-founder of Supermajority, tells Refinery29. To spread the word and encourage women around the country to vote, the two brands came together to create a four-piece hot pink collection, which includes, yes, the can't-miss suit, as well as the aforementioned Super Stacked T-shirt and a pack of pins to attach to it.