Black Stuntwomen Are Ready To Fight — Will Hollywood Let Them?

In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter published an in-depth look at how the rise in peak TV has led to an increase in injuries and even deaths among stunt performers , as increased demand for productions leads to unqualified people being hired for jobs they aren’t able to do. Safety is paramount, and so stunt coordinators are likely to hire people they’ve worked with before, who have a proven track record. Likewise, directors and producers will hire stunt coordinators they know they can trust. But, this then means women and people of colour might never be given the opportunity to reach the upper echelons of the industry, because they’re never given the opportunity to even enter it. Claiming to only be concerned for safety is often just another way to maintain the status quo, and make Black stuntwomen feel like they don’t have what it takes.