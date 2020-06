“In some cases, the cops may be lying outright to journalists to create a narrative that, in the case of last week’s stories, frame police as victims or justify brutal arrests of peaceful protesters,” Allegra Hobbs wrote at Study Hall . The Los Angeles Times described it as a “persecution complex” on the part of police officers, in which everyone is out to get them and they are the perpetual victim. But the amount of power police have as compared to the minimum wage fast food workers who can and do lose their jobs when accused of tampering with food makes this an unfair fight. Most of the time, the world will side with the system — the white supremacist police state — and the low wage worker will be the one who loses out.