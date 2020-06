Welcome To Hell, Donald & Melania Trump Will Be Your Guides

cursed image

If these seem like apt metaphors for our current historic moment, you’re not alone. And if you’ve ever idly wondered what lies just beyond the gates of hell , or what it’s like to indeed abandon every hope (provided you haven’t already), the White House is here for you with ahelpful preview trailer. On Tuesday, the administration staged a photo op in which President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stare menacingly at the camera as they stand side-by-side while touring a major Catholic shrine. As is their long-held custom, their body language looks like that of strangers and they are completely avoiding touching each other. Keeping with the theme, they wear all black, he with a red tie. They stand in front of a crucifix, surrounded by pews and religious iconography — like other-worldly visitors in a setting that is meant to be beautiful, comforting, and awe-inspiring, but that is instantly turned terrifying by their presence.