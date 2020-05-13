Twitter Says Employees Can WFH Forever. Will Other Tech Companies Follow Suit?

For the typical open floor plan office employee, an invitation to work from home permanently might be a welcome reprieve from the cluttered ways of old, where securing the printer room was the only hope for getting enough privacy to take a call. But for big tech companies — known best for their lavish headquarters appointed with amenities like free food, health and fitness centers, and sprawling gardens, as well as generous benefits like ample paid time off, education stipends, and childcare — this new future of work means something a bit different. If most employees continue to work from home, what will it mean for the future of hiring in Silicon Valley? Can any job be done from anywhere, and will these incentivizing and morale-boosting fixtures of tech campus life be somehow compensated for in this new, indefinite work from home model?