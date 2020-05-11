Why Too Hot To Handle‘s Chloe Veitch Regrets Wearing Heavy Makeup On Camera

Stop everything, because Too Hot To Handle's highly-anticipated reunion episode is finally streaming on Netflix. Each of the singles made an appearance on the special, including Chloe Veitch, the 20-year-old British model who became a fan favourite for her quirky remarks, bubbly personality, and intricate makeup looks. In fact, Twitter has been discussing her lashes, lids, and lip colour since the show launched.
"Chloe was giving us FACE for every episode of Too Hot To Handle. Babygirl said makeup? Applied. Lashes? Got em. Lipstick? Never smudged," wrote one Twitter user. Although full glam became her signature look, she tells Refinery29 in an exclusive interview that she'd do things differently if she got another shot.
"Thinking back to it, I wouldn't have worn such heavy makeup every day," she says, noting that she spent 90 minutes each morning just on her face. "I was actually surprised at how much makeup I had on throughout the whole series! I think it was more of an insecurity of mine; I wanted to look perfect, but I prefer myself with no makeup."
"Thinking back to it, I wouldn't have worn such heavy makeup every day," she says, noting that she spent 90 minutes each morning just on her face. "I was actually surprised at how much makeup I had on throughout the whole series! I think it was more of an insecurity of mine; I wanted to look perfect, but I prefer myself with no makeup."
Advertisement
Veitch says she invested time in her daily routine because she was scared to show any imperfections. "You've got pressure with cameras watching you all the time," she says. "If your eyeliner is not there anymore, or your lipstick is smudged, you think, 'I'm going to get judged so hard for this' with millions of people watching."
Now that the show's wrapped, she is trying to find balance. "I have got a reputation to uphold now," she jokes, but notes that she's planning to post makeup-free selfies on her IG soon, too. "It's my time to show people that you don't have to wear makeup all the time to feel beautiful."
Of course, that doesn't mean she's giving up the four products that she used most on the show: Revolution Pro Neutral Shadow Palette for smoky eyes, MAC Blot Powder/Pressed to keep her makeup from melting, Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer to tackle dark circles, and the brand's SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, which she says was a saviour for kiss-proof wear.
When she did go barefaced, she sprayed Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow all over for a nice glow. And while she won't be doing beauty tutorials on YouTube anytime soon — as some of her castmates are planning — she isn't opposed to sharing her tips on Instagram, albeit a softer version.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement