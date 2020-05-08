Jennifer Garner Penned An Open Letter To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday. . We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing - have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both. . More than anything - watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages - lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit. Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective. Best, Jen