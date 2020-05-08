Story from Entertainment

Fans Are Defending Jay Cutler After New Kristin Cavallari Report Emerges

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images.
Fans are clapping back after a Page Six report claimed that Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari’s divorce was due in part to the fact that Cutler was allegedly “lazy” and “unmotivated.” 
In April, following their controversial trip to the Bahamas, Cavallari shared on her Instagram that she and Cutler are divorcing
“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the former couple, who have three children together, wrote in a shared statement. 
They have since decided on joint custody of their kids, with Cavallari in the process of purchasing a new home to live in.
In the unconfirmed report, an “insider” claims Cavallari was upset that Cutler did not keep his sportscaster position at Fox Sports, which would have provided him with a job following his time as a quarterback in the NFL. Instead, he left Fox to rejoin the NFL in 2017 as a player for the Miami Dolphins, taking over for injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
“That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show [E!’s Very Cavallari] for them," the source alleged to Page Six.
A source close to Cavallari tells Refinery29 that the Page Six report is false and that there is no truth to the claims. Cutler’s fans defended the former football player, with many saying that he deserved to not work if he so wished after making millions of dollars in order to retire in his 30s. He was one of the highest-paid football players in the NFL, according to Business Insider, and in his final season earned $10 million.
As for what the future holds for Cavallari and Cutler outside of co-parenting, it’s unclear if Cutler will continue to appear on Cavallari’s E! series, should it move forward for another season. Very Cavallari did not detail the divorce, as the final episode of season 3 aired on March 19, 2020. Cavallari will appear on season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, though it’s unclear how large her role will be on the spin-off series. 
Refinery29 reached out to Cavallari and Cutler for comment.
