Laura Dern Let Her Teenage Daughter Dye Her Roots In Quarantine

Beyond the drinkable sleep supplement, Dern says she's been leaning heavily into sleep-focused rituals that help her family come to a place of calm before bed. "We're all into transcendental meditation , so we've been reminding each other to meditate in the evening, followed by some form of storytelling," Dern says. "My mom is quarantined with us, so sometimes I'll have her tell stories, or we'll read a book or short story or watch a movie. I think if you have kids and elders in the house and you're trying to keep everyone centred, before bed is not the time to be turning on the news."