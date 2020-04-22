JoJo Siwa Just Showed Off Her Real Hair — & You Won’t Recognize Her

Her TikTok fans reacted immediately to her transformation. "Wait omg this is a historical moment, no ponytail," one user wrote. "YAAAASSSSSS!!!! LET THAT BEAUTIFUL HAIR FLOW!!! (But only if that's what you want to do. No pressure)," another added in a comment that was liked by Siwa. The moment was short-lived, however, as Siwa followed up with a dancing TikTok right after with her bow and braided updo firmly back in place. "Don't be shy let the hair down," one commenter wrote.