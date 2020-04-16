And then one day I met a guy on the street. I always knew I wanted a kid. I didn't know how I was going to get one, but I always wanted a kid. So I met this guy and we lived together a couple of years and all of a sudden I got pregnant. My daughter Lulu has hung out backstage throughout so many of my fashion shows. I was so happy to have her. But my connection with the guy was off… and I knew it was going to be over. And right after Lulu was born, I threw him out. I mean, there was just no way he was able to be loving or caring to me or Lulu, and I was tired of him depending on me for money.