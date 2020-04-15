Prince Harry’s Close Friend Says He’s Having A Difficult Time Adjusting To Civilian Life

You can't fault anyone for having a hard time right now, even if they're ex-royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially left their roles as senior royals on March 31, smack in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. From there, they moved from Vancouver Island to a compound in Los Angeles, and now they're sheltering in place. Welcome to civilian life!
Jane Goodall, conservationist and friend of Prince Harry, spoke to the Radio Times about this unconventional adjustment, per The Guardian, and admitted that the redheaded former royal wasn't exactly having the greatest time.
“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” she said.
Which, fair. The transition from royal to regular person is probably weird enough without the added restriction of not being allowed to leave your house. However, a source previously told People that the pair is "positive about the future."
“It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter," the source explained.
This new chapter was written when the couple released a dramatic declaration in January about their decision to step back from their duties as senior royals.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the Instagram statement read. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
This decision came after the royal couple sued the publisher of The Daily Mail for publishing a private letter from Markle as well as The Sun and The Daily Mirror for alleged phone hacking back in October.
The pair wanted distance from royal life, but this may be way more social distance than they bargained for.
