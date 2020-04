Amy Powney Wants You To Fall In Love With Your Clothes Again

At its core, #FashionOurFuture is about nine pledges , including “ Are You Fur Real? ,” a pledge to stop buying fur, “ Are You An OAP? ,” a pledge to only buy vintage, and “ Are You An Oversharer? ,” a pledge to share when you outfit repeat to lessen the stigma associated with it. When you’re ready to make a pledge, all you have to do is take a selfie, place a GIPHY sticker from the “FashionOurFuture” section over the image, and post it to your Instagram stories. From there, screenshot the story, upload it to your feed, and share your pledge with your followers, nominating as many people as you want to join in the movement.