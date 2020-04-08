Newly-In-Love Lady Gaga Is Ready For Marriage & Kids

Lady Gaga is very busy these days. She’s been quietly working on her sixth album Chromatica, and she’s also actively partnering with the World Health Organization to provide coronavirus relief to millions of people around the world. But when she’s not working, the singer is dreaming about her future, which she hopes includes marriage and a few little monsters of her own.
Gaga spoke candidly about the personal plans that she’s making for her life to InStyle, and honestly? They’re very relatable. Marriage, she says, is at the top of her list. She’s currently dating entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky, and things must be going well because they're Instagram official.
Clearly happy with her relationship, Gaga also has babies on the brain. "I will say I am very excited to have kids," the May cover star told InStyle without hesitation. "I look forward to being a mom."
"Isn't it incredible what we can do?" she continued. "We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive."
Whenever the she decides to take these next steps in her personal life, fans might find themselves lucky enough to have a front row seat to it over social media. Gaga told InStyle that while she has a "love-hate" relationship with platforms like Twitter and Instagram, they help her stay connected to her fans. She doesn't mind sharing what matters to her, even if it's personal.
Her millions of little monsters are especially important to her, says Gaga, and the reason why she keeps working so hard. She's building her empire: "More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation."
Whenever Chromatica does get released — her label delayed its original April 6 release date in light of the current coronavirus pandemic — Gaga plans to promote the album on a six-city global tour call The Chromatica Ball. And she'll simultaneously be working to expand her philanthropic efforts towards causes that closest to her heart, like chronic pain and mental health treatment.
"I have a lot of dreams and hopes," Gaga said. "What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love."
