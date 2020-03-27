Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Charles
Prince William & Kate Middleton
View this post on Instagram
Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way - which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important. The NET has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the #coronavirus outbreak. Visit @national_emergencies_trust_ or the link in our bio to find out more.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
View this post on Instagram
With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things. Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness. There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need. • - If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time • - If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through. • - If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence. And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected - ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.
Princess Beatrice
Princess Eugenie
View this post on Instagram
I'm so proud of my hospital, The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, as they have become a trauma centre for the first time since 1982 due to the incredibly challenging time we face and the unprecedented pressure all hospitals and their staff face. It has created a Covid-19 fund for the RNOH’s staff that urgently need our support. The purpose of the fund is to help their frontline clinical staff in any way possible – from providing meals, to purchasing essential equipment items, to supporting mental health in a time of crisis. Tap the link in my bio to be directed to the just giving page or please get in touch with them for any donations in kind by emailing rnoh.fundraising@nhs.net or calling 0208 909 5362 @the.rnoh.charity @rnohnhs
Prince Edward & Sophie
View this post on Instagram
‘For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty but please don’t feel alone. . ‘Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing and supporting them. Stay safe and thinking of you all.‘ . For those at home with their children, The Countess of Wessex has highlighted some useful resources that you may find helpful - visit our story for more. . 🎥 by Lady Louise.