Shiona Turini On How To Build A Dream Career In Fashion

But the fashion landscape has changed a lot since her early days in editorial. It was when she was at Cosmopolitan, where Turini was the fashion market director after stints at Teen Vogue and CR Fashion Book (a publication that she helped to launch alongside the former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld), that the hub system was implemented at Hearst, with editors working on multiple books at once. At the same time, the print world was turning on its axis due to the rise of digital media, a move that sped up the entire process and forced editors to write, style, and edit in a completely new way. “Fashion in general is always evolving and so our industry had to evolve to kind of keep up and stay fresh,” Turini says. “Change is good. I’m open to it. It's allowed me to step into different roles that may not have been available to me in the beginning.”