8 Books That Celebrate Complicated Women

If you’ve ever used the term “gaslighting,” you have Charlotte Perkins Gilman to thank. While the phrase itself didn’t originate with her 1892 novella (that credit, as author Rachel Vorona Cote recently explained to R29, is often given to a 1938 play Gas Light), the feeling it describes — that someone is deliberately making you question your sanity — has never been more clearly explicated than here. Rooted in the medical establishment’s distrust of women as “reliable custodians of their own body,” The Yellow Wallpaper’s postpartum narrator is confined to a room by her estranged husband for what he calls her “nervous depression.” She’s instructed to quiet her mind (no books, no writing, no thinking), and is driven insane trying to prove her sanity. It’s no wonder that The Yellow Wallpaper has become more popular than ever in the era of Trump and #MeToo.