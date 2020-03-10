Vanessa Bryant Shared A Touching Photo Of Daughter Natalia With Kobe Bryant Mural

While on her way to her high school's winter formal, Kobe Bryant's daughter, 17-year-old Natalia Bryant, made an important stop. Mother Vanessa Bryant snapped a picture of her daughter posing in front of a mural of the late basketball player and late daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 at 41 and 13 years old, respectively.
"my babies. Natalia," Vanessa captioned the picture, adding hashtags, "#winterformal #together #family."
The mother-daughter pair are celebrating a little less than a month after the official tribute to Kobe Bryant's life at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which featured speeches and performances from people like Beyoncé and Jimmy Kimmel.
"He was thoughtful and wrote the best love letters and cards, and Gigi had his wonderful ability to express feelings on to paper and make you feel her love through her words," Vanessa said during her tribute. "She was thoughtful like him. They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally gravitated toward them. They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure."
Kobe is also survived by daughters Bianka (3) and Capri (8 months).
"I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved," Vanessa wrote on Instagram shortly after the accident. "We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way."
