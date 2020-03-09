Serena Williams Being Celebrated By Alexis Ohanian Is What Eliminating Toxic Masculinity Looks Like

It’s only March and Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, is already gunning for partner of the year.
Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, TIME magazine is recognizing “100 Women of the Year.” Piggybacking on their efforts in what’s surely an attempt to make all us single folks green with envy, Ohanian shared his love for his wife and all she has accomplished on Friday.
“Words can't describe how liberating it is (as a career-driven, ambitious AF business leader) to have a wife who has already accomplished so much – especially when you consider where she started and what she overcame to accomplish it,” Ohanian tweeted.
I will never have the impact on the world my wife has had (no matter how big @reddit grows or how successful we are at @Initialized) and that is OK!— Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) March 6, 2020
It's something to celebrate in a partner.
It just makes me hungrier to be better and more successful as a whole person.
Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in 2017, the same year they welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia. And ever since then, these two have been flaunting their love far and wide. Ohanian continued his public declaration of Williams’ badassery on Twitter and noted how she motivates him to be better in business and in life.
Is this what relationships are like when men let all that toxic masculinity go? If so, excuse me while I go sift through Reddit threads in search of my own Ohanian.
