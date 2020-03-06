Vanessa Hudgens Celebrated Thirsty Thursday With A New Naked Angel Tattoo

Thirsty Thursday is a weekly pseudo-holiday that lends itself to two things: hitting up happy hour and posting thirst traps. Recently, Vanessa Hudgens has been doing her part to keep the sexy-photo tradition alive by posting sultry snapshots to Instagram every fifth day of the week. But that's not all she's been committed to: The Bad Boys For Life actress has been adding a more permanent component to her #ThirstyThursday contributions, too.
Just weeks after debuting a dainty sunflower sideboob tattoo on, yes, a Thursday, Hudgens is back with another ink job on the unofficial holiday. The actress shared a photo to her feed to show off her latest addition: a large tattoo of a nude angel on the side of her ribcage, courtesy of artist Dragon of NYC's trendy Bang Bang Studio. "Divine feminine angel... not me.... my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to #thirstythursday," she captioned the image.
Hudgens confessed that she didn't look at the tattoo until it was completely finished, and shared a video of the big reveal moment. "I never peeked. Hilarious. I love @drag_ink so damn much. What. A. Legend," she wrote.
Hudgens is in good company with her brand-new angel tattoo, as Demi Lovato recently debuted her own angel artwork on her upper back. Hudgens has yet to share the story behind her winged design — if there is one at all — but whatever the reason, she's definitely owning the hell out of her Thirsty Thursdays.
