These days, we require our beauty products to perform above and beyond what's in the name. We want our foundation to help fade dark spots, mascara to condition lashes — and primers? They should be more like skin care that just happens to make our concealer last all day.
Tatcha's newest launch, The Liquid Silk Canvas, promises to be exactly that. For starters, the sophomore primer from the brand — which joins the oft-imitated Silk Canvas Protective Primer — contains actual silk extracts to help smooth and nourish the surface of the skin, in addition to a proprietary skin-renewing blend of green tea, algae, and rice. In other words, it's a dream primer formula for people who really love skin care.
Unlike the mattifying primers I reserve for humid summer days and special occasions, the Liquid Silk Canvas feels more like a creamy, hydrating serum than shine-eliminating base. The oil-free formula disappeared into my skin as I applied it, leaving behind a translucent, satiny finish that, honestly, looked pretty damn good on its own. I still went ahead and layered on my foundation and concealer, and I have to say, I was impressed: I tend to get shiny on my T-zone in the afternoon, but my makeup still looked velvety by lunchtime with this primer underneath.
At $68 CAD, the same price as the original Silk Canvas, the hefty lavender bottle is definitely a splurge. However, if you wear primer on the regular — or found Tatcha's O.G. formula just a little too heavy — it might be worth your coin to invest in a formula that your skin will love.
