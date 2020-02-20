Bernie vs. Bloomberg takes an unexpected turn.
Elizabeth Warren name-checks every candidate on healthcare.
The #MeToo movement takes centre-stage as Warren puts Bloomberg on blast over NDAs.
When Elizabeth Warren called on Michael Bloomberg to release women from their NDAs, he said he wouldn't, adding that women who have made allegations of sexist and misogynistic behavior against him maybe "didn't like a joke I told." https://t.co/Li4Xpfujgb #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/2J9jzoDi4Z— CNN (@CNN) February 20, 2020
Warren comes to Amy Klobuchar's defense in a girl power moment.
Warren stands up for environmental justice.
Um, should billionaires exist?
Bernie is more of a millennial than Pete Buttigieg.
Pete Buttigieg explains his 2000 essay lauding Bernie Sanders: "It's true that I was into Bernie before it was cool" #DemDebate https://t.co/9kcCtJlc79 pic.twitter.com/2sbepkqe1a— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 20, 2020
Buttigieg vs. Klobuchar on DREAMers: "I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete."
"I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete" -@amyklobuchar— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 20, 2020
My god, this is Bravo level drama
In conclusion...
.@LuciaAllain1 and I disrupted the #DemDebate tonight, calling out the 3 million deportations of immigrants under the Obama administration.— Erika Andiola #DontLookAway (@ErikaAndiola) February 20, 2020
Here is why.#DontLookAway #MigrantJusticePlatform pic.twitter.com/ZpQFGoLXUZ