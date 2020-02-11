Story from Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant Says She Refuses To Accept Kobe & Gigi Are Gone As She Asks For Prayers

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Vanessa Bryant, whose husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, opened up again on Instagram about her pain following the tragedy.
On Monday, Vanessa posted a video of Gigi playing basketball. Writing that she has been "reluctant" to put her feelings into words in the caption, Vanessa wrote that she is struggling to accept the deaths of her husband and daughter, and finds it difficult to deal with both losses at the same time.
Advertisement
"It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad," wrote Vanessa.
Vanessa also said that she has to "be strong" for her three other daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.
"I know what I’m feeling is normal," she continued. "It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this."
View this post on Instagram

I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Vanessa concluded her post by asking for prayers for "all the victims of this horrible tragedy." Kobe and Gianna were among nine passengers who died in the crash, in the hills above Calabasas.
Vanessa, who married Kobe in 2001, shared that there will be a celebration for Kobe and Gianna on February 24, 2020, at the Staples Center. Kobe, a longtime Los Angeles Laker, played home games at the stadium in downtown L.A.
Days after the accident, Vanessa posted to Instagram, thanking fans and loved ones for their support.
"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," she wrote on January 29. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon." 
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Related Content:
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture