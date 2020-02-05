Rowena Chiu, Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant & Accuser, Is A Guest At The State Of The Union

Another key part of BE HEARD is that it would ban companies from making workers sign mandatory arbitration clauses when they’re hired and certain types of nondisclosure agreements (NDAs). In her New York Times story, Chiu described the harrowing experience of being pressured into signing a restrictive NDA after the incident with Weinstein, including being made to stay in an office overnight "with the barest minimum of food and drink" for the negotiations. The NDA kept her "from speaking to family and friends, and made it extremely difficult to work with a therapist or a lawyer, or to aid a criminal investigation. Chillingly, it also required us to identify anyone we had already spoken to," she wrote. When she went public, she essentially broke her NDA. Weinstein, who has claimed they had a consensual "six-month physical relationship," has threatened to sue her for this, she wrote.