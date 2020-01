Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced To 25 Years To Life In Prison For Child Sex Assault

The defense later alleged that the jury had engaged in misconduct during the trial. An affidavit provided to State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald by Maraj's attorney Davi Schwartz claimed that several jurors had voiced their opinion on Maraj's case, going against the judge's instructions not to discuss the case outside of deliberations. After a thorough investigation into the allegation, Judge McDonald ruled that there was no proof that the jury's behaviour created a risk significant enough to create prejudice against Maraj.